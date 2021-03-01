Bhima Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha moves SC for bail

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his plea for default bail.



A three-judge Bench of Justice UU Lalit, Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice KM Joseph will hear the plea of Navlakha on March 3.

The High Court had rejected Navlakha's plea on February 8 saying that the period for which an accused is under illegal detention cannot be taken into account while computing the 90-day custody period for grant of default bail.

Navlakha, in the apex court, has sought bail on the ground that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to file its chargesheet within the prescribed upper-limit of 90 days as per Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

He stated that the period for which he was confined to his house under house arrest should be calculated as part of judicial custody and should be taken into account while deciding the custody period under Section 167(2).

He had sought bail from the High Court on the same grounds.

Navlakha, one of the several civil liberties activists in the Bhima Koregaon case, has been booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for an alleged conspiracy to topple the government. (ANI)

