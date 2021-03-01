Bhojpuri star files FIR against rivals

In his complaint, Singh said that he had received several national and international awards for his singing.

Lucknow, March 1 (IANS) Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh has lodged an FIR with the Gomti Nagar police station here against his professional rivals Mahesh Pandey, Sumit Dwivedi and others for maligning his image by uploading fake contents on YouTube and issuing life threats to him.

Singh, who is in Lucknow from February 20 for a shooting, said, "My friend Santosh Singh informed me that he has seen some objectionable videos of mine on YouTube. These videos were uploaded by Mahesh Pandey and Sumit Dwivedi."

He further alleged: "They are also trying to malign my image by stating that I am anti-social and anti-national."

The singer said that when he saw the videos, he found the contents highly objectionable.

"They have used indecent language and discriminatory contents. They have also used the national flag in an insulting way to show that I do not respect the national flag," he said in his FIR.

Alleging that he was deeply hurt with these contents and was under mental trauma, Singh said in the FIR, "By uploading these objectionable contents they want to set my fans against me. They want to dent my image and destroy me. They have issued threats to me and attempted to disturb my programmes in the past, but I ignored them."

The actor-singer said he was facing threat to his life. "A person, who was not known to me, had issued threats to me at their behest," he added.

Gomti Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Shweta Srivastava said that the case has been registered and investigation is on.

--IANS

amita/dpb