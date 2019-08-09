Bhongir MP writes to PM Modi, alleges scam in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Congress MP from Bhongir, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging a scam of "thousands of crores of rupees" in executing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Reddy on Thursday wrote the letter demanding a detailed enquiry and urged the Prime Minister to stop the work immediately and prevent the misuse of the huge amount pertaining to the Government exchequer. He also requested to order for calling tenders for executing the works with transparency.

"At the outset, I would like to bring to your kind notice that on August 6, 2019, the Government of Telangana had issued three Government Orders (GOs) with regard to according permission for entrustment of additional items resulting due to enhancement of lifting capacity from 2 TMC water per day to 3TMC water per day for Medigadda lift System, Annaram Lift System and Sundilla Lift System..." read Reddy's letter."ie., Construction of Lift system with Pump house with Metallic Volute Pumps including Supply erection testing and Commissioning of electro Mechanical and Hydro Mechanical works with allied works, Pressure Main, Delivery cistern, Approach Channel, Gravity Canal including construction of CM & CD works and Head Regulator from Medigadda Barrage to Annaram Barrage, from Annaram Barrage to Sundilla Barrage and from Sundilla Barrage to Sripada Yellampally Project to lift 160 TMC of Water from Godavari River 4 Kaleshwaram Project to the existing executing agency duly relaxing the existing codal provisions and ratification of the action taken by the Engineer-in-Chief, Kaleshwaram Project, Karimnagar," the letter said.Reddy stated that for the execution of the above said works approximately Rs 40,000 crores of rupees required but unfortunately this has not been mentioned in the GOs."Apart from this, the Government has not called for Global Tenders for executing the said works and entrusting the works to the existing executing agency on nomination basis. At this juncture, I would like to bring to your kind notice that thousands of crores are being swindled leading to a huge scam in the entire country," read the letter.The Bhongir MP also alleged that the estimated cost for the executing the works has not been mentioned "intentionally" in the GOs. (ANI)