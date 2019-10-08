Bhopal: Amid heavy rainfall, waterproof Ravana effigies installed for Dussehra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): In order to prevent heavy downpour to play spoilsport on the occasion of Dusshera, a committee in Bhopal has installed a waterproof Ravana effigy on the old compound ground.

Not only that, but the committee has also installed the effigy of Aksayakumara, the youngest son of Ravana, to educate children about his role in Ramayan.



"From the past 28 years, we are installing effigies here. This time we have made waterproof Ravana by stuffing it with gelatin. The drizzle in the area has not caused any harm to the effigies," said Pushpendra Singh Sengal, a local.

Few isolated places over Madhya Pradesh are receiving rainfall from the past couple of days resulting in water logging in the areas. In few places, relentless rain brought places such as Bhopal, Gwalior and Indore to a standstill, resulting in a traffic jam at several junctions and roads across the city.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thundershowers at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh for the next few days. (ANI)

