Bhopal: Case registered against Surendranath Singh for comment over love jihad, ISIS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A case was registered on Tuesday against former BJP MLA Surendranath Singh for allegedly promoting hatred among communities.

An FIR under section 153A (promote enmity or hatred), 505 (intent to incite) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Habibganj police station based on Singh's alleged comment regarding love jihad and ISIS.

Earlier, Singh had said that love jihad is an international issue and it will not be tolerated in India."Love jihad issue is an international issue and not restricted to India only. I have information that drug peddling is going in at hookah lounges in Bhopal. People like Owaisi and Arif wants to create hatred among people. Love jihad will not be tolerated in India..." Singh said."Only they can set up organisations like ISIS and Al Qaeda and we cannot do it? Love jihad means converting Hindu girls into Muslims and if this happens then it would lead to bloodshed," he had said.Singh had also filed an FIR stating that his daughter Bharati had gone missing.Bharati, however, released a video, refuting Singh's claims and alleged that her family was torturing her."I am talking to my daughter. I know that there has been a psychological attempt to mislead her. I know who did this and I will show them who am I," Singh said. (ANI)