Bhopal: Former MP CM Kailash Chandra Joshi passes away

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Chandra Joshi passed away in Bhopal on Sunday.

As a member of the Janata Party, Joshi had served for six months as the ninth Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from June 1977 to January 1978. Reportedly, he was also the first non-Congress chief minister of the state.



Later, he joined BJP and became a member of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2014 from Bhopal constituency in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

