Bhopal: Journalism varsity students accuse 2 profs of caste bias, probe ordered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication staged a protest on Friday, demanding action against two visiting professors for alleged caste bias.

The protestors alleged that Professors Dilip Mandal and Mukesh Kumar ask students' caste on social media and in classrooms. "They misbehave with students belonging to upper castes," a protester said.



"It creates a caste divide among students... We are demanding their suspension," another student said.

University Registrar Deependra Baghel has formed a committee to investigate the students' allegations and has barred the two professors from entering the campus until the probe is concluded.

"I've accepted their demand that they'll also be a part of the committee. Dilip Mandal and Mukesh Kumar won't enter the university campus until the probe is completed," Baghel said.

Speaking to media, ASP Sanjay Sahu said that the committee will submit its report within 15 days. (ANI)

