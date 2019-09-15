Bhopal: Police arrest 2 for chaining minors in madarsa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Police here arrested the managers of a private madarsa here and rescued two minors who were being mistreated at the institution, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Sahu on Sunday.

"We got to know that two minors were being mistreated by the administrators of the madarsa. The childline services approached Ashoka Garden police station following which a case was registered under Section 75 and 85 of the Juvenile Justice Act," Sahu told ANI here.



"This is a private madarsa. It was being operated by private administrators who have been arrested and will be produced in the court," Sahu added.

Two people, Mohammad Sad (32 years) and Salman (19 years) have been arrested in the matter by the police on the statements of the victims.

Another senior police official said that the minors, who were students at the madarsa, had tried to flee the institution in the past, following which the managers decided to chain them.

"The manager had said that he kept them locked with a chain because the children had attempted to flee from the madarsa previously," another senior official told reporters.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

