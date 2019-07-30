Bhopal court issues summon to former MCNUJC vice-chancellor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): A Bhopal court has issued a summon to the former vice-chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication BK Kuthiala to appear before it on August 31 in connection with the alleged financial anomalies.

On 14 April, Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered an FIR against Kuthiala and 19 others, including HODs, for alleged irregularities in appointments and financial matters.The notice, issued to Kuthiala on July 23, stated that he is absconding and directed him to appear before the Special Judge Sanjeev Panday, failing which his movable and immovable properties will be ordered to be attached."The accused, charged under Section 409, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, is absconding and despite several attempts, could not be arrested," the notice stated.The accused is absconding to evade the warrant issued against him, it read.On April 14, over 300 academicians wrote a letter to Vice President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding the withdrawal of FIR that was lodged the former VC and others. (ANI)