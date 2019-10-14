Bhopal man to become 1st Indian to participate in Italy's Scooter Riding Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A man from Bhopal, Syed Asif, is all set to make history by becoming the first Indian to take part in the Scooter Riding Championship to be held in Italy on October 19.

36 people from 10 different countries are scheduled to participate, with Asif being the only Indian in the competition.

"I started riding on a bicycle and was fond of riding fast since childhood. In 1996, my father got me a bike and I took part in the competition and came first. So far, I have won more than 200 hundred awards across the country, including seven National," Asif told ANI.He did not let a biking accident in 1996 dampen his spirit, even though he had a rod inserted in his left hand.Even though he had a bumpy start, having lost National Riding India in 2000, Asif persevered. However, he met with another accident years later and broke his leg due to which he was on bed rest for a year."After the accident, my father sold the bike so that I can stop riding. But the obsession for riding did not stop me and I continued to ride. But I participated in the state-level competition and came first," he added.Asif's wife Shayan Shahid said that all family members are very happy as his hard work had paid off and he's made the country proud."Asif's hard work and passion will win. I am lucky for Asif as after our marriage he did not meet with an accident. The government should encourage riding like the rest of the games; only then a rider like Asif will grow," Shayan said.Asif echoed these sentiments and said that the government did not encourage riding like it encourages other sports."The total expense for Italy is Rs 4 lakh. When I went to the sports department, they only gave me Rs 50,000. The government should also support the youth who are interested in this sport, who have a passion for riding," Asif said. (ANI)