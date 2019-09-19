Bhopal police detains 3 women, 1 man for alleged involvement in honey trapping cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Three women and 1 man have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in several cases of honey trapping, Bhopal police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered against the women in Indore Police Station for blackmailing politicians and officers.



Acting on the tip-off, Bhopal police took the three women and their accomplice into the custody.

On being asked about their involvement in honey trapping case, Amit Kumar, CSP Govind Pura, told media persons: "We have detained three women and 1 man. Indore Police will give you an update. Such a case has been registered against them in Indore. We were asked to keep them in our custody."

Later, Indore police arrived Bhopal and left with the accused. (ANI)

