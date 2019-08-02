Bhopal's Bada Talab sees increase in water levels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): Nearly two months after Bada Talab in Bhopal reached dead storage level, the water body has witnessed an increase of 11.35 feet in water levels after incessant rains lashed the city.

Also known as 'Upper Lake', Bada Talab now has only three feet left to reach the full level mark.



Scores of locals lined up to enjoy the weather and lake view following the increase in water levels.

Speaking to ANI, a local, Gungun, said, "I have come here with my family especially to enjoy the weather. People are very happy as the lake that was dried up a while ago is now filled with water again."

"We are very happy to see the lake filled with water again. We had not seen this view in a while. We hope rains continue like this," said Jay Suryavanshi, another local.

The lake had reached dead storage level in June this year with cracks in the water bed prominently appearing. Because of the drying up of lakes, people were able to walk on the bed of the lake.

Built in the 11th century by King Bhoj during his tenure as the King of Malwa, Bhojtal, Bada Talab is the primary source of drinking water for the residents of Bhopal. (ANI)

