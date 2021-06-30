Bhopal woman's body found in bathroom, suspect husband missing

Bhopal, June 30 (IANS) The body of a woman has been found in the bathroom of a house in the state capital Bhopal and according to the police she was reportedly murdered three days ago allegedly by her husband.

The woman's husband has been missing since the incident. It is suspected that the husband may have killed his wife which the police is investigating. According to information received, a complaint was filed with the police after the couple's neighbours found a foul smell emanating from their house at Ganpati Homes in Ayodhya Nagar.