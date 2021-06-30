Bhopal's Shaurya memorial to remain open for tourists on Sundays

Bhopal, June 30 (IANS) The Shaurya memorial located in the state capital Bhopal will now remain open for tourists even on Sundays. Earlier, the memorial was closed on Sundays as a precautionary measure in view of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Shaurya memorial is run by the Directorate of Swaraj Sansthan. According to information released by the Directorate, the Shaurya memorial will now remain open for the general public on Sundays.