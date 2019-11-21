BHU row: Sanjay Dhotre expresses disappointment over students' protest

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Human Resources Development on Thursday expressed disappointment over the protest organised by the students of Banaras Hindu University against Firoz Khan's appointment as an assistant professor of Sanskrit at the varsity.



Speaking to media, he said, " I sought information from Vice-Chancellor. Such incidents are wrong, if there is some discrepancy in the system then there are other ways to raise it but this (protest) is wrong."

"The ministry cannot intervene directly," the Union Minister added.

The appointment of Khan in the department has triggered protests by the varsity's students.

The agitating students say that the protest is not against the appointment of a Muslim professor, but the appointment of a non-Hindu in a subject closely connected with the religion. (ANI)

