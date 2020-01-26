BHU's winter ice-cream treat for kids & diabetics

Varanasi, Jan 26 (IANS) Ice creams will no longer be taboo for children in winters or for diabetics round the year.

The Banaras Hindu University's Dairy Development and Food Technology Department has prepared a new herbal ice cream which not only tastes good but also increases one's immunity levels.

Under the guidance of research head Prof Dinesh Chandra Rai, two students -- Vishal Jain and Shashank -- have come up with this new ice cream after months of trial.

Vishal Jail said that the ice-cream developed by them is rich in anti-oxidants which will help children develop immunity.

The ice cream has been developed in four flavours -- Tulsi (basil), Saunf (fennel seed), Mulethi (Liquorice) and a mixed flavour. Prof Rai said that the ice -cream would help in treating cold, cough and blood pressure and would serve as a functional food too. "It will not raise blood sugar level-in fact, it will help diabetic patients in lowering sugar levels." He said. Prof Rai said that the BHU was in talks with several ice-cream companies and was also keen to share technology with those young persons who wanted to have a start-up. He said that such youths would be given a special training course for six months. The students are now planning to develop 'shrikhand' that will also have medicinal properties. amita/in