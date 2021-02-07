BHU to reopen from Feb 22 in hybrid mode

Varanasi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration is all set to reopen the university and start regular classes from February 22, after a long gap due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The varsity hostels will reopen from February 17.

BHU spokesperson Rajesh Singh said the Vice Chancellor held a meeting with the directors of the institutes, deans, Registrar, Dean of student welfare, Chief Proctor and other officials and it was decided that the hostels will open for the last year students from February 17.