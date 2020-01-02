Bhubaneshwar: Civic body distributes plant saplings, cotton bags to spread 'go-green' message

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): As part of the 'Go Green Campaign', the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) distributed books, plant saplings and cotton bags here to inspire people to generate minimal waste or zero waste during the year 2020.



The Municipal Commissioner distributed few green gifting items to citizens near its office and also appealed for a cleaner and greener city.

BMC Commissioner Prem Prakash Choudhury told ANI, "During any festive occasion, people give lot of things which actually converts into waste... So, we decided that we will try and inculcate the culture of gifting sustainable gifts which last for a longer period. That's how we decided to gift the trees, books, and one cotton carry bag. We request that people will use this as alternative for plastic bags."

A local said, "Really happy that BMC has taken a very good initiative. Without plantation, life is not possible, so for that reason BMC has taken a good step." (ANI)

