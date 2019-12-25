Bhubaneswar: 2 arrested for thrashing youth after tying him to tree

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Bhubaneswar police have arrested two men accused of brutally thrashing a youth in Odisha's Khordha district last week.

The two accused, identified as Rajendra Bhuyan and Gatia Paltasingh of Kaipadar village, had tied Soumya Ranjan Das of Bangida village in Khordha district to a coconut tree and thrashed him mercilessly on December 18, Khordha's Superintendent of Police, Ajay Pratap Swain told ANI.



"One of the accused had also urinated in his mouth when the latter asked for water," he added.

The matter came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the accused were seen brutally assaulting and abusing the youth. (ANI)

