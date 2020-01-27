Bhubaneswar Airport Authority conducts coronavirus screening of passengers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): As a precautionary measure amid coronavirus outbreak, Bhubaneshwar Airport Authority on Sunday conducted a screening for incoming passengers at Biju Patnaik International Airport.

The Odisha government on January 25, had issued an advisory with the precautionary measures required to be taken.

"In view of reported novel Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak in China and also few cases of other parts of the country i.e. Maharastra, Telangana and Kerala, it has become a necessity to closely monitor the situation and create the facilities for management," Director of Odisha Public Health had said in the order.The Health Department also asked the airport authority to establish a screening centre and report the identification of such cases to the health officials.Meanwhile earlier today, Airport Health Organisation (APHO), Bengaluru issued figures stating that out of a total of 392 passengers who arrived from China during the past 14 days none reported positive for the coronavirus during thermal scanning.The organisation further said that a total of 392 passengers underwent thermal scanner screening from 8 am on January 26 till 8 am today at the Kempegowda International Airport here. (ANI)