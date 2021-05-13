Bhubaneswar Airport facilitates smooth transportation of medical equipment to support fight against Covid-19

According to the official statement, a total of 669 boxes of 20.53 Metric Tonne of Covid vaccine have been transported through various airlines till May 9, 2021, from the Bhubaneswar Airport."To overcome the oxygen crisis for the country, a total of 156 empty oxygen tankers, 526 oxygen concentrators, 140 oxygen cylinders were transported by 75 Indian Air force aircraft like C17, C130J, AN 32 from April 23, 2021, to May 11, 2021," it said.Additionally, 41 oxygen concentrators were also transported through various airlines."Transportation of 3500 pieces of the 10-litre seamless cylinder and 1520 pieces of 46.7 litre seamless cylinders are in pipeline and the consignment is expected within a week from foreign countries," it added.Apart from this, Bhubaneswar Airport is also following all the COVID-19 related guidelines and protocols as per the instructions of Central and State Governments to ensure a safe journey for passengers."The airport staff makes continuous requests to all the passengers, stakeholders, visitors, employees etc. to always follow COVID appropriate behaviour and maintain staggered timing to minimise crowding," the release said.Also, to create awareness regarding COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, ensuring the safety of passengers, the airport is also displaying instructions through several electronic and permanent displays at the terminal.Bhubaneswar Airport has also organised a Covid vaccination camp for employees of AAI and other stakeholders in collaboration and support from the Government of Odisha, taking all safety measures into consideration. (ANI)