Bhubaneswar breaks records, sizzles at 44.2 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar, March 31 (IANS) Bhubaneswar sizzled at 44.2 degrees Celsius, while 18 places in Odisha recorded maximum temperatures of above 40 degrees on Wednesday.

The Odisha capital broke the past record of highest temperature in March - 42.2 degrees Celsius on March 21, 2016.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Baripada recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius followed by Balasore at 43 degrees, Chandbali at 42.6, Talcher at 42.5, and Malkangiri, Gajapati, and Boudh 42.