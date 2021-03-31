Bhubaneswar breaks records, sizzles at 44.2 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar, March 31 (IANS) Bhubaneswar sizzled at 44.2 degrees Celsius, while 18 places in Odisha recorded maximum temperatures of above 40 degrees on Wednesday.
The Odisha capital broke the past record of highest temperature in March - 42.2 degrees Celsius on March 21, 2016.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Baripada recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius followed by Balasore at 43 degrees, Chandbali at 42.6, Talcher at 42.5, and Malkangiri, Gajapati, and Boudh 42.
Angul boiled at 41.7 degrees Celsius, Bolangir and Bhawanipatna at 41.5 and Titlagarh and Nayagarh at 41.2.
There will no respite soon from the gruelling summer as the Met Centre Director H.R. Biswas said that the heatwave condition will prevail in several parts of the state in the next few days.
