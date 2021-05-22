  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Bhubaneswar witnesses 'zero shadow day', a rare celestial event

Bhubaneswar witnesses 'zero shadow day', a rare celestial event

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, May 22nd, 2021, 10:30:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Subhendu Patnaik (Photo/ANI)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 22 (ANI): The residents of Bhubaneswar witnessed a 'zero shadow day', a celestial event, in the city yesterday.

While speaking to ANI, Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Subhendu Patnaik on Friday said, "Many people witnessed 'zero shadow day'. It occurs twice a year when the sun is directly overhead. We experienced it today."
"It can be experienced in Cuttack tomorrow", Patnaik said.
Zero shadow day is a special celestial event that occurs twice a year. During this time, no shadows appear of any object or living being when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features