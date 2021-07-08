Bhupender Yadav assumes office as Minister of Labour and Employment

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): BJP leader Bhupender Yadav, a Rajya Sabha Member representing Rajasthan, took charge as Union Minister of Labour and Employment on Thursday.



Yadav is serving as the National General Secretary of BJP and he is also the in-charge of the Bihar and Gujarat unit of the party.

"Took charge of the Ministry of Labour and Employment (@LabourMinistry) today. I hope to be able to serve the people of this great nation as Labour and Employment Minister and realise the vision of PM @narendramodi ji for India's growth," Yadav tweeted.

Before assuming the office, Yadav met BJP chief JP Nadda.

"Before taking charge as Union Minister, had the privilege of meeting BJP President @JPNadd ji. Also, met my organisational colleagues. I offer my thanks to each one of them for their trust and guidance," his tweet read.

A lawyer by profession, Yadav has been a member of the committee on Home Affairs and consultative committee for the Ministry of Finance.

As a parliamentarian, he was part of drafting committees of important Bills, including the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill and the Personal Data Protection Bill.



As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament.

Some of the key figures inducted into the Union cabinet include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Seven women MPs took oath as union ministers in the expanded council of ministers.

They include Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik and Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Meanwhile, seven Ministers of State (MoS) have been promoted as Union Cabinet Ministers.

Former MoS G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Singh Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Raj Kumar Singh, Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya took oath on July 7. (ANI)