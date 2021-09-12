Bhupendra Patel is new Gujarat Chief Minister

Gandhinagar, Sep 12 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Patel was on Sunday elected the new Gujarat Chief Minister, replacing Vijay Rupani, who abruptly resigned on Saturday.

The MLA from Ahmedabad's Ghatlodia, Patel was earlier Chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.

Rupani, who on Saturday tendered his resignation, sought to dispel speculations about the reasons.