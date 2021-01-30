Bhupesh Baghel unveils statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Raipur

Raipur (Chhatisgarh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi's death anniversary.



Baghel said, "On this day, the beacon of peace was assassinated by Nathu Ram Godse. But the Mahatma continues to inspire us to this day".

He added, "Mahatma Gandhi visited this place on February 24, 1933. We have selected the same spot for the statue where he had sat and spun a wheel. We also observed two minutes of silence at the exact time when Nathuram Godse assassinated him after touching his feet."

Earlier in the day, he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Congress office in Raipur. (ANI)

