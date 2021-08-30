Bhupinder Singh Hooda to submit memorandum against land acquisition bill to Haryana Governor on Tuesday

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 30 (ANI): A Congress delegation of senior leaders led by former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, would present a memorandum against the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Haryana Amendment) Bill to the Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya tomorrow at 1.30 pm.



Another delegation of senior leaders of Congress including Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, party in-charge Vivek Bansal, and Deepender Hooda, will go National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) tomorrow against the lathi charge on farmers in Karnal, Haryana.

The Haryana Police on Saturday lathi-charged protesting farmers in Karnal, leading to fresh protests and political war of words against the backdrop of an ongoing agitation against three contentious farm laws. "There must be a high-level inquiry into whatever happened yesterday. Culprits must be punished," Hooda demanded.

Hooda had earlier slammed the Haryana government for passing the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Bill alleging that many of its provisions are "anti-farmer" and promoted crony capitalism. He said that the new law passed by the government disregards the landowners' consent in the process of acquisition of land and is against the farmers welfare.

"The lands of the farmers are being snatched from them. They are not getting a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the crops. The price of fertilisers and pesticides has raised. This government has done nothing good for the farmers," he added.

Hooda further accused the government of acting like an event management company that only announces and advertises schemes but does not implement them. "They have not fulfilled a single promise listed in their manifesto," he said.

The former Chief Minister said that government does not let the Opposition speak in the Legislative Assembly. "They allotted three minutes per person in zero hour. How is someone supposed to keep their point in mere three minutes?" he said.

"Three days of Assembly session were too less to raise so many issues. This government is a complete failure and has not fared well in any sector, be it education, sports or employment," he added. (ANI)

