Bid for Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's first tweet reach USD 2.5 million

Dorsey had listed his first-ever tweet on the website 'Valuables by cent' which is poised to sell it as a non-fungible token (NFT).The 2006 post "Just setting up my twttr" has been listed as a unique digital signature on the website and the highest offer that has been offered till now is USD 2,500,000.Dorsey tweeted a link to the website listing on Friday, and the Twitter co-founder's post has since then been shared thousands of times.The buyer of Dorsey's tweet will receive a certificate that will be digitally signed and verified by the Twitter CEO. The certificate will include information such as the time of the tweet posted and its text.According to Valuables, a tweets marketplace that was launched three months ago, buying a tweet means "What you are purchasing is a digital certificate of the tweet, unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator". (ANI)