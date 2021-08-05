Biden aims for 50 pc EVs by 2030

Washington [US], August 5 (ANI): US President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order on Thursday that would set the target of 50 per cent electric vehicle sales share in 2030.



The order would also strengthen the country's vehicle emission policy.

Biden would outline a target of 50 per cent electric vehicle sales share in 2030 to unleash full economic benefits of the 'Build Back Better' agenda and advance smart fuel efficiency and emission standards, a White House press release said on Thursday.

The new policy focusing on electric vehicles aims to lower pollution, save families money and make the air cleaner.

Washington believes that despite growing technologies all across the globe, the US lies behind in the race to manufacture EVs and the batteries used in them. Therefore, Biden's new agenda plans the US to lead in EVs manufacturing, infrastructure, and innovation.

As the global market is shifting towards electric vehicles, the new executive order would put the US on track to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from new passenger vehicle sales by more than 60 percent in 2030. (ANI)

