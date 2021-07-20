Biden announces presidential delegation to Tokyo Olympics, names US First Lady as leader

Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): US President Joe Biden announced that First Lady Jill Biden will lead the presidential delegation to the Tokyo Olympics, informed the White House on Tuesday.



"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to Japan to attend the Opening Ceremony and events of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games beginning Friday, July 23, 2021," the release said on Tuesday. "First Lady of the United States Jill Biden will lead the delegation."

Raymond Greene, interim Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Tokyo, will be the only other US official to join Jill Biden at the opening ceremony.

The Organising Committee has recorded more than 70 COVID-19 cases among people related to the Games since July 1. More than 30 of these cases are foreign nationals, Sputnik reported.

The Games are slated to be held from July 23 until August 8. Initially, the summer Olympics in Tokyo was scheduled for 2020 but were later postponed last year when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. (ANI)

