Biden appoints special envoy for North Korea

Washington DC [US], May 22 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Friday announced the appointment of Ambassador Sung Kim as the United States' special envoy for North Korea.



"I am pleased to announce that Ambassador Sung Kim, a career diplomat with deep policy expertise, will serve as US special envoy for the DPRK (North Korea)," Biden said during a joint press conference with the South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Biden reiterated his willingness to engage with North Korea "to take pragmatic steps that will reduce tensions as we move toward our ultimate goal of denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.

During the briefing, President Moon welcomed Ambassador Kim's appointment as the new North Korean envoy.

"I welcome President Biden's appointment of Ambassador Sung Kim as special representative of North Korea policy. This reflects the firm commitment of the US for exploring diplomacy and its readiness for dialogue with North Korea."

He further said that the United States and South Korea worked closely during the Biden administration's review of the US policy toward North Korea.

South Korea and the United States' most urgent task is the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, said President Moon.

"The most urgent common task that our two countries must undertake is achieving complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean peninsula," Moon said.

Moon added that Biden supports intra-Korean dialogue and cooperation. (ANI)

