  4. Biden declares major disaster in Texas, asks federal agencies to assist state, local efforts in affected areas

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Feb 21st, 2021, 00:53:20hrs
US President Joe Biden

Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Saturday (local time) declared a major disaster in Texas and asked federal agencies to help the state and local efforts in the areas hit by a winter storm last week.

According to the New York Post, the declaration makes federal funds available for over 70 counties in the Lone Star State, along with non-profit organizations helping out in the crisis.
Meanwhile, the assistance may include grants for temporary housing or home repairs, low-cost loans to help cover uninsured property losses, and other programs for individuals and business owners.
On Friday President planned to sign the measure ahead of a visit to Texas in the coming week. The date of the visit is not yet set, as Biden doesn't want the arrival of a presidential entourage to interfere with recovery efforts, New York Post reported.
Moreover, dozens of people have died in Texas in recent days after a blast of extended winter storms compromised the state's power grid. Many of the state's gas-fired power plants were also compromised by the snow and ice. Millions of residents were left in the dark and without access to heat as a result, leading to food and water shortages, The Hill reported. (ANI)

