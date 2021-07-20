Biden downplays inflation fears before infrastructure bill vote

"Our experts believe and the data shows that most of the price increases we've seen were expected and are expected to be temporary," Biden said in remarks on the economy at the White House on Monday, pushing back against fears of persistent inflation.

Washington, July 20 (IANS) US President Joe Biden has downplayed inflation fears as lawmakers are slated to vote later this week to begin a debate on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"The reality is, you can't flip the global economic light back on and not expect this to happen. As demand returns, there's going to be global supply chain challenges," he said, adding the so-called transitory effects account for about 60 per cent of the price increases over the last few months.

"My administration understands that if we were to ever experience unchecked inflation over the long term, that would pose real challenges to our economy. So while we're confident that isn't what we are seeing today, we're going to remain vigilant about any response that is needed."

Biden's remarks came as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set a Wednesday deadline for a procedural vote to begin debate on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, reports Xinhua news agency.

The White House is concerned that fears of rising prices could derail Biden's legislative agenda, which includes massive spending packages, according to local media.

"If we make a prudent, multi-year investments in better roads, bridges, transit systems, and high-speed Internet ... it breaks up the bottlenecks in our economy," Biden said.

"These steps will enhance our productivity -- raising wages without raising prices. That won't increase inflation. It will take the pressure off of inflation, give a boost to our workforce," said the President, urging lawmakers to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Biden also said that he has told Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that he respects the central bank's independence.

"As I made clear to Chairman Powell of the Federal Reserve when we met recently, the Fed is independent. It should take whatever steps it deems necessary to support a strong, durable economic recovery," he said.

US consumer prices in June rose 0.9 per cent from the previous month and 5.4 per cent from a year earlier, the largest 12-month increase in roughly 13 years, according to the Labour Department.

