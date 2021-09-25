Biden had mentioned that India should've permanent seat in UNSC: FS Shringla

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): US President Biden said India should have permanent seat in UN Security Council (UNSC), Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).



"We continued to work for the reformed United Nations during our stint as the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. It is also interesting to note that many countries share our sentiment (on a permanent seat at the Security Council," Shringla said in a press conference in New York.

"US President Biden had mentioned that India should have permanent seat in UN Security Council. This is a view continuously hailed not just by the US but other Quad partners and many other countries," Foreign Secretary said and added that Portugal also supported India for a permanent seat in UNSC.

This statement comes after the US and India on Friday reaffirmed their relationships on a slew of important bilateral and global issues. Prime Minister Modi and US President Biden on Friday had committed to taking on the toughest challenges faced by them.

Shringla today also informed that a permanent seat and the reform of the UN Security Council remains India's top priority. "There is a possibility, that the new president of UNGA, there will a thrust to the intergovernmental process and we will move forward to the text-based negotiations."

"India's 75th anniversary coincides with 75 anniversary of the United Nations, this is the time that the UN should fulfill its responsibility," he added.

During the presser, Shringla noted that it's also the first time that India, or any country, has successfully steered a UNSC debate on maritime security and come up with an outcome document which is being referred to as guiding principle on this issue.

"PM also spoke about UNSC, in particular, our contribution to the issue of maritime security in the UNSC. We had held the Presidency of Security Council, a very successful Presidency," he said on India's august presidency at UNSC.

Foreign Secretary also stressed India Permanent Representative has to take a great amount of that credit for the Presidency that outlined shaped thinking in many new areas. (ANI)