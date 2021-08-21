Biden lauds Qatar's 'generous support' for evacuation of US citizens from Afghanistan

Washington [US] August 21 (ANI): The US on Friday expressed appreciation for Qatar's "generous support" for the ongoing evacuation of the US citizens, diplomatic staff, and vulnerable Afghan nationals after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.



US President Joe Biden spoke with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and expressed appreciation for the country's support concerning evacuation.

Biden noted that this is the largest airlift of people in history and that it would not have been possible without the early support from Qatar to facilitate the transfer of thousands of people daily.

"The US President also thanked the Amir for the important role Qatar has long played to facilitate intra-Afghanistan talks," a White House statement said.

The two leaders also underscored the importance of continued close coordination on developments in Afghanistan and the broader Middle East, and they welcomed the upcoming summit of regional states to be held in Baghdad towards the end of the month, the statement said. (ANI)

