Biden meets national security team to discuss situation in Afghanistan

Washington [US] August 22 (ANI): The White House on Sunday informed that President Joe Biden has met his national security team to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan.



The meeting also discussed counterterrorism operations, evacuation efforts, and intensive diplomatic efforts to finalise agreements with additional third-party country transit hubs.

Earlier, President Biden had described the images emerging out of Afghanistan as "gut-wrenching", showing people "acting out of sheer desperation," hoping to get out of the country following the Taliban's siege of Kabul.

Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban's control has forced people to flee the nation in afraid of their atrocities. Afghans have flocked to the Kabul airport in order to flee the Taliban.

Terrorists on the streets of Kabul are reportedly preventing people from entering the airport using force. The situation continues to deteriorate at the airport and around its perimeter, which is under Taliban control.

Soon after the terror group claimed control of the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country, and thousands of people flocked to the Kabul airport in a desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people. (ANI)

