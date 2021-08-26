Biden meets top officials as twin blasts rock Kabul

Washington [US], August 26 (ANI): US President Joe Biden met with top officials of his administration on Thursday as two explosions rocked Kabul amid evacuations that reportedly killed at least 35 and injured over 70 including three US troops.



Biden met his national security team this morning, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley, and commanders on the ground, CNN reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Kabul witnessed two blasts - one outside the airport and another near a hotel.

An ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside the Kabul airport, Politico reported citing sources.

Due to the Kabul explosions, Biden's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been delayed.

Earlier assistant to the US Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Joh Kirby said in a tweet, "We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update."

According to a local reporter, a suicide attacker blew himself up in the middle of a large crowd and another attacker started shooting. "AFG Explosion took place outside of the eastern gate of airport and gunfire is underway. There are casualties and fatalities, multiple eyewitnesses tell me," Afghan reporter Bilal Sarwary tweeted.

In recent days, Kabul airport has been witnessing chaotic scenes as people are reaching the airport in hurry to escape from the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. (ANI)

