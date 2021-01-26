Biden promises one million vaccinations daily in 3 weeks

Washington DC [US], January 26 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden told reporters that in three weeks the country will be able to perform one million vaccinations a day with a potential of reaching 1.5 million.



"I am quite confident that we will be in a position within the next three weeks or so to be vaccinating people at the range of a million a day and in excess of that," Biden said at a press briefing.

The US president clarified that he was referring to the number of daily inoculations since vaccines approved in the United States require two shots per person with an interval of a couple of weeks.

"I think we may be able to get to... 1.5 million a day rather than 1 million a day. But we have to meet that goal of a million a day," Biden said.

Moreover, he said that the US will be well on its way to herd immunity from the coronavirus by this summer.

"I feel confident that by summer we're going to be well on our way heading toward herd immunity," Biden said. He further said the US public should be able to have more access to coronavirus vaccines by the summer.

The United States has reported more than 25 million positive cases and more than 420,000 coronavirus-related deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

