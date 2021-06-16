Biden-Putin meeting begins in Geneva

Geneva, June 17 (IANS) The summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin officially kicked off here on Wednesday.

Biden and Putin posed for a brief photo-call in front of the 18th century Villa La Grange, the meeting venue, where they were greeted by Swiss President Guy Parmelin who said he hoped the pair would have a "fruitful and productive dialogue, for the benefit of both their countries and the entire world."