Biden reaches UK for G7 summit, says America, other democracies standing together to tackle challenges

London [UK], June 10 (ANI): US President Joe Biden arrived in the United Kingdom to attend the Group of Seven Summit in Cornwall, commencing his first overseas trip as president.



He touched down at Royal Air Force (RAF) Mildenhall in Suffolk on Wednesday evening (local time).

A large crowd of US Air Force personnel and their families were waiting for him inside a hangar, where he is due to address them.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden delivered remarks at RAF Mildenhall.

Addressing the personnel, Biden said that the United States is back and democracies of the world are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and the issues that matter most to our future

"At every point in the way, we're going to make it clear that the United States is back and democracies of the world are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and the issues that matter most to our future. That we are committed to leading with strength, defending our values, and delivering for our people," Biden said.

He will meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tomorrow before the G7 begins in Carbis Bay on Friday.

He will attend the G7 summit being held at Carbis Bay in Cornwall, on June 11-13.

After the summit, Biden and the first lady will meet the Queen at Windsor Castle before the president heads to Belgium and then Switzerland. (ANI)

