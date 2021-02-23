Biden rolls back Trump-era difficult citizenship test

Washington D.C.: US President Joe Biden's administration on Monday announced reversal of former President Donald Trump's policy by moving to an earlier 2008 civics test to make the path to US citizenship more accessible.

According to The Hill, the civics examination requirement implemented in December 2020 will switch to an earlier version implemented in 2008, was announced in a policy alert on Monday.



The 2020's civic exam featured 128 possible questions on the exam. With Biden's new order, it will switch to the 100 possible questions seen in the 2008 version.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website has study materials designated for both the 2020 and 2008 tests. Both are oral examinations, where a USCIS officer will ask an applicant various amount of questions.

The 2008 examination features 10 questions from a list of 100 questions, whereas the 2020 version includes 20 questions from a list of 128 possible questions.

It was reported further whether an applicant chooses the 2008 or 2020 examination, they will need a 60 per cent score to pass. The difference is that the 2020 examination will give the applicant 128 materials to review, while the 2008 version gives the applicant a smaller 100 potential questions.

"Multiple commenters noted that there was little advance notice before implementation of the 2020 civics test, which raised concerns about limited time for study and preparation of training materials and resources," the alert read as quoted by The Hill.

"Due to the comments and in keeping with the Executive Order on Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans, USCIS will revert to the 2008 test,

According to the American media outlet, Officials at the USCIS will administer a 2008 version of the civics exam to applicants who filed for naturalization before December 1, 2020, and those who file on or after March 1, 2021.