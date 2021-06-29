Biden says Iran will never get nuclear weapon on his watch

Washington DC [US], June 29 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the United States will never let Iran acquire a nuclear weapon while he is in power.



"Today, we are going to be discussing the broad range of challenges, including Iran," Biden said ahead of his meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. "What I can say to you, Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch."

Biden's comments come a day after the US military launched airstrikes against Iran-backed militias Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada in the Syrian-Iraqi border region in response to attacks against American interests in Iraq.

Earlier on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the attacks were justifiable under Article 2 of the US Constitution that gives the president authority to use military force to protect US interests. (ANI/Sputnik)

