Biden says Trump left him 'very generous' letter

New York: US President Joe Biden said his predecessor, Donald Trump, left him a "very generous letter" before departing office.
Speaking from behind the Resolute Desk, Biden said he would not reveal the contents of the letter out of respect for Donald Trump.
"The President wrote a very generous letter," Biden said. "Because it was private I will not talk about it until I talk to him."
Earlier, it was revealed that Trump left a note for Biden in the White House, carrying forward a tradition of outgoing presidents leaving a message for the incoming leaders in the Resolute Desk of the Oval Office.