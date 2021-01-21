Biden signs executive actions on COVID, climate change, Muslim travel ban

The United States under the Trump administration had abandoned the agreement late last year.

New York : Hours after he was sworn in, US President Joe Biden signed a raft of executive orders to launch his administration on Wednesday, including a decision to rejoin the Paris climate accord, a revocation of Trump's travel ban, .

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to rejoin the US into the Paris climate agreement on Wednesday, CNN reported. "We are going to combat climate change in a way we have not done so far," Biden said.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 Parties at COP 21 in Paris on December 12, 2015, and entered into force on November 4, 2016. It aims to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degree Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

Biden's action on Paris sends a strong message that the US is prepared to cooperate in the fight against climate change and to reclaim the leadership role it once held, experts say.

United States President Joe Biden also ended the 'Muslim travel ban', which blocked travel to the United States from several predominantly Muslim and African countries.

He has directed the State Department to restart visa processing for individuals from the affected countries and to develop ways to address the harm caused to those who were prevented from coming to the United States because of the ban, The New York Times reported.

Implemented in 2017 during Trump's first week in office, the Muslim Ban initially restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority nations: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The ban faced several legal challenges, but the Supreme Court in 2018 upheld the final version of the measure.

The Muslim travel ban so far restricts citizens from 12 countries -- Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan, Tanzania and North Korea -- and some Venezuelan officials and their relatives from obtaining a broad range of US visas, NPR reported.

With another executive order, Biden has bolstered the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects from deportation immigrants brought to the United States as children, often called Dreamers.

Another executive order revoked the Trump administration's plan to exclude non-citizens from the census count, and another overturns a Trump executive order that pushed aggressive efforts to find and deport unauthorised immigrants.

Biden has also halted construction of Trump's border wall with Mexico.

The order includes an "immediate termination" of the national emergency declaration that allowed the Trump administration to redirect billions of dollars to the wall.

Other executive actions include implementing a mask mandate on federal property and increasing support for underserved communities.

"I thought there's no time to wait. Get to work immediately," he told reporters.