Biden signs USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill into law

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package into law, marking a significant legislative accomplishment as the new administration looks to shepherd the country through the pandemic.



Biden, who signed the bill alongside Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office, characterized the measure as historic legislation aimed at "rebuilding the backbone of this country."

"In the weeks that this bill has been discussed and debated, it's clear that an overwhelming percentage of the American people, Democrats, independents, our Republican friends, have made it clear they strongly support the American rescue plan. Yesterday with final passage of the plan in the House of Representatives, their voices were heard, and reflected on everything we have in this bill," Biden said from the Oval Office, as quoted by CNN.

Biden added: "And I believe this is, and most people I think do as well, this historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation, working people, the middle-class folks, people who built the country a fighting chance. That's what the essence of it is."

According to CNN, the passage of the bill yesterday marked the first major legislative achievement of the new administration and a Congress that is now under full Democratic control, with narrow majorities in the House and Senate.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the Senate-passed version of the USD 1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk for signature. The House of Representatives voted 220-211 to pass the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

People could start seeing the USD 1,400 stimulus payments hit their bank accounts within days of Biden signing the bill. "The payments do not all go out at once. Those whose bank information is on file with the IRS would likely get the money first because it would be directly deposited into their accounts. Others may receive paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the mail," CNN reported.

The bill arrived at the White House last night, a White House official said, and Biden decided he wanted to sign it as soon as possible. He was originally expected to sign the bill tomorrow afternoon, CNN reported.(ANI)

