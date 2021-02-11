Biden takes up Hong Kong crackdown, Xinjiang rights abuses in first call with Xi

Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Thursday underscored concerns about the crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the White House said.



Biden underlined these issues during his first conversation with Jinping after assuming office.

The US President also underlined Beijing's coercive and unfair economic practices and military aggression actions in the region, including toward Taiwan.

"President Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair economic practices, the crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan," White House said in a statement.

Biden also affirmed his priorities of protecting the American people's security, prosperity, health, and way of life, and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"I spoke today with President Xi to offer good wishes to the Chinese people for Lunar New Year. I also shared concerns about Beijing's economic practices, human rights abuses, and coercion of Taiwan. I told him I will work with China when it benefits the American people," Biden tweeted.

The two leaders also exchanged views on countering the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shared challenges of global health security, climate change, and preventing weapons proliferation, the White House added.

The US President also committed to pursuing practical, results-oriented engagements when it advances the interests of the American people and those of our allies, the statement added.

The ties between the two countries had deteriorated under the Trump administration, over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Hong Kong protests, unfair trade practices by Beijing, lack of transparency concerning the pandemic and China's military aggression in various parts of the world, including Taiwan. (ANI)

