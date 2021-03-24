Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges

Washington DC [US], March 25 (ANI): US President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the effort to combat the migration crisis brewing at the US southern border.



Harris will handle the White House's immigration portfolio and she will work to address the growing number of migrants at the Southern border, and build ties with the Central American countries from where the migrants are fleeing, The Hill reported after Biden made the announcement at the White House on Wednesday.

"She will work first on the goal of stemming the flow of irregular migrants to the US...but at the same time, the real goal is to establish a strategic partnership with these countries based on respect and shared values," a senior administration official said.

This decision comes at a time when the Biden administration is struggling to handle the rise of migrant children seeking entry to the US.

According to The Hill, scores of migrants are fleeing Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries to escape economic instability violence, corruption, and extreme weather events.

While the Biden administration is accepting unaccompanied minors, who have arrived in large, the US authorities are struggling to provide housing and care for all of them.

Currently, the US authorities have custody of at least 15,000 migrant children.

About 300 migrant children currently held in US federal care facilities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the news website Axios reported on Wednesday citing the Department of Health and Human Services sources. (ANI)

