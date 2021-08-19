Biden to host Israeli PM next week: White House

"Prime Minister Bennett's visit will strengthen the enduring partnership between the US and Israel, reflect the deep ties between our governments and our people, and underscore the US' unwavering commitment to Israel's security," Psaki was quoted as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

Washington, Aug 19 (IANS) US President Joe Biden will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House on August 26, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"The President and Prime Minister Bennett will discuss critical issues related to regional and global security, including Iran.

"The visit will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians and the importance of working towards a more peaceful and secure future for the region," she added.

Bennett's visit is not expected to last more than 48 hours due to Covid-19 precautions, The Times of Israel quoted sources in the Prime Minister's Office as saying.

It will be his second foreign visit since taking office in June, following an earlier trip to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah.

