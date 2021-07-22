Biden to host Ukrainian Prez on Aug 30 at White House

"The visit will affirm the US' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea," Psaki said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Washington, July 22 (IANS) US President Joe Biden will host his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on August 30, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The two leaders would also discuss energy security cooperation and anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine, according to the statement.

The announcement came as the US and Germany reached an agreement on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline issue, which Ukraine opposes.

The 1,230-km gas pipeline, expected to be completed next month, would bring 55 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea.

Biden had first extended the invitation for Zelensky to visit the White House last month, ahead of the US leader's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

--IANS

ksk/