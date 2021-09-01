Biden to meet Ukrainian president today

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): US President Joe Biden is set to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House on Wednesday.



Washington has reaffirmed its commitment to Kyiv's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Biden said in a tweet, "I look forward to welcoming President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to the White House today to reaffirm America's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations."

Zelensky has been viewing for US support soon after he came to power in 2019. The meeting is crucial as former president Donald Trump had reportedly pressed Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son Hunter. The call that was at the center of Trump's impeachment trial by the House, CNN reported

The US is expected to announce USD 60 million in new security assistance, including new Javelin anti-armor missiles, and will get an update on the security situation in the region amid continued acts of Russian aggression. He'll also press Zelensky to make reforms in his country targeting corruption, CNN said. (ANI)

